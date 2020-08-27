Wolf Administration awards $10 million in grants to develop COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and therapies

In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

$10 million in grant funding has been awarded to develop COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and therapies.

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 23 awardees will receive $10 million in grant funding through the COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments and Therapies (CV-VTT) program.

“We know that the only way we can get back to our normal lives is by developing a robust testing and tracing infrastructure combined with effective, safe and affordable treatments and vaccines,” said Gov. Wolf. “The funding awarded today will jumpstart a number of promising projects that would help Pennsylvania overcome this devastating global pandemic, setting us on a path to recovery and protection both now and in the future.”

$6.8 million was awarded to 12 vaccine projects, nearly $1.2 million was awarded to five therapy projects, ​nearly $1.6 million was awarded to five treatment projects, and $430,000 was awarded to a project that will support the build out of physical infrastructure, advancing the development of leading edge innovations in the fight against SARS-CoV-2.

These projects include the study the use of cancer medications on COVID-19 patients; the development of a research and training space to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 treatment development; the acceleration of vaccine development efforts; and the development of a protective antibody for at-risk individuals, including the elderly, among other innovative and promising new ideas.

The full list of grant recipients can be found here.