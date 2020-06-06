Wolf Administration: Long term care restrictions will remain in place as Pennsylvania reopens

Today, the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Human Services issued guidance for nursing homes, personal care homes, and long-term and congregate care facilities as counties enter the green phase.

To further prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes, ongoing restrictions in long-term and congregate care facilities will remain in place at least 28 days after counties enter the green phase.

“We continue to take a careful, measured approach to ensuring that Pennsylvanians can resume work and normal routines safely – especially in our nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said. “We need to continue this mitigation effort to make sure that our most vulnerable individuals remain safe. We encourage alternative means of communication for residents to stay in touch with their family, friends, community members, and advocates while we take necessary health and safety precautions.”

You can check out the guidance for nursing homes, personal care homes, and other long term and congregate care facilities by clicking the links.