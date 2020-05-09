Woman jailed for violating COVID-19 isolation orders released from house arrest

In case you missed it: A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and was jailed for violating her isolation order has been released from electronic monitoring.

This is according to an order by Erie County President Judge John Trucilla. The order stated that the unidentified woman’s infection has been rendered as non-communicable.

The woman did spend one night in the Erie County Prison last week after it was discovered that she left her house numerous times including to go to a party.

The woman had been on involuntary isolation ever since last week.