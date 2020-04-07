YMCA and Erie School District offer dinner meals and snacks for students

The YMCA and the Erie School District are continuing to give a helping hand.

The school district and the YMCA are offering dinner meals and snacks to students ages two to 18-years-old.

More than 50 meals are prepared on site each day to feed Erie School District kids.

The meal distribution looks to target families with parents that are working as life sustaining personnel.

“Getting to the school for those meals is difficult because it is during the day, so doing it in the evening gives parents the flexibility to stop by on their way home from work and be able to take a meal home for their children,” said Tammy Roche, Greater Erie YMCA.

The next meal distribution will take place on Wednesday.