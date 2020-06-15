YMCA of Greater Erie reopens Camp Sherwin and Eastside YMCA outdoor pools

Changes in the governor’s plan for the yellow phase are allowing outdoor pools to reopen.

Beginning today, the YMCA of Greater Erie is reopening YMCA Camp Sherwin and the Eastside YMCA outdoor pools.

When making your way to the pool, your temperature will be taken. Masks will also be required when you are moving around the facility.

People are also being asked to bring their own chairs, avoid gathering in groups and to continue social distancing.

“You’ll have your temperature taken when you arrive both adults and children. We will ask you that when you are in common areas that you do adhere to state recommendation of wearing a face mask. Certainly when you are in the pool or seated with your family that’s not required,” said Tammy Roche, Vice President of Financial Development Membership and Marketing at the YMCA of Greater Erie.

The YMCA said that local and Health Department CDC’s will be enforced for recommended capacity and disinfecting as well as sanitizing safety breaks.