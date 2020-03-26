YMCA offering free virtual resources to help you stay active

While the YMCA’s doors are closed, folks can still use technology to stay in shape.

The YMCA of Greater Erie has several free virtual resources available on their website.

“Stay Healthy 600” is a 30 day virtual challenge that engages members nationwide to a friendly competition. So far, over 4,500 members nationwide have registered.

They also have live online classes such as a body boot camp, Pilates and Zumba.

“They can stay active and mentally well, as well as, provided tips and resources for families, different things you can do, activities both indoors and out,” said Tammy Roche, YMCA of Greater Erie.

You can find more free resources the YMCA is offering by clicking here.