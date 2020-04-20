Breaking News
Department of Health: 33,232 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 1,204 deaths
Live Now
Anti-shutdown protesters in front of State Capitol demanding change

You can buy a limited amount of liquor or wine for curbside pickup from state stores starting today

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

You can can now buy a limited amount of liquor or wine from state stores starting today.

It’s the first chance to do so in more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic lock down.

A limited number of stores across the state will take orders by phone and provide curbside pickup between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Here are the area stores that will offer this service:

In Erie County, it will be the state store located in the Yorktown Center and the one located at 737 East 38th Street.

In Crawford County, it will be the store located in the downtown mall.

In Warren County, it will be the state store located on Market Street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar