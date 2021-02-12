Skip to content
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Health officials learn that communities of color seem hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine
Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Fauci extends vaccine wait time for most Americans, now targeting mid-summer
COVID-19 & Communities of Color: Research shows Communities of Color are less likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 shots may be tweaked if variants get worse
More Your Local Vaccine HQ Headlines
AHN announces plans to hold larger invite-only vaccine clinics when supply allows
Pa. DOH issues order to expedite COVID-19 vaccine administration, expand accessibility for seniors
Pa. slowly getting more vaccines from federal govt., but demand outweighs supplies
Pa. Department of Health launches ‘Your Turn’ vaccine eligibility tool
Local doctor busts myth about COVID vaccine being linked to infertility
Pa. Health Care Association calls for improved vaccine rollout
Latest Videos
Health officials learn that communities of color seem hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine
Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers 2/16
Vaccine shortage causes mass sites to close in San Francisco
AHN announces plans to hold larger invite-only vaccine clinics when supply allows
Pa. DOH issues order to expedite COVID-19 vaccine administration, expand accessibility for seniors
Pa. slowly getting more vaccines from federal govt., but demand outweighs supplies
More Your Local Vaccine HQ
Find COVID-19 vaccine providers near you
Your-Turn COVID-19 vaccine eligibility tool
Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine information
Erie County Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine information
CDC COVID-19 vaccine information
Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment with LECOM Health
Stay informed about getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the Erie VA Medical Center
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution: What phase are we in?
Sign up for AHN MyChart and get alerted when you're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
Sign up with UPMC to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccine information and distribution
Events Calendar