AHN announces public COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Saint Vincent Family Practice

AHN Saint Vincent Hospital has announced it will now offer vaccines to local residents at Saint Vincent Family Practice.

The public COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available to residents at Saint Vincent Family Practice — 311 West 24th Street, Suite 305.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine can schedule an appointment online at ahn.org or by calling 814-CONNECT.

AHN Saint Vincent Hospital also provides vaccines to AHN patients at its AHN Health + Wellness Pavilions on the east and west side, and at its practices in Corry and Edinboro.

“From December through June, we vaccinated tens of thousands of patients in a special clinic set up in our McGarvey Learning Center, but as demand dwindled, keeping that clinic open no longer made sense,” said AHN Saint Vincent President, Dr. Chris Clark. “This new public clinic will take place in an existing AHN Saint Vincent practice and will help us continue to get shots in arms in keeping with our mission to help bring an end to this pandemic.”

To date, AHN Saint Vincent has administered nearly 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines to area residents. The hospital has held more than 50 public vaccine clinics at many different rural and urban locations across Erie County.

According to AHN, additional public clinics are currently being planned.

