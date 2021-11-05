AHN holding vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

Pediatric Pfizer vaccinations will be available for established patients at AHN Saint Vincent beginning Friday.

The hospital announced parents of patients at five local practices can now make vaccination appointments for kids 5-11.

The practices include the Health + Wellness Pavilion West and East, Millcreek Family Practice, Saint Vincent Peninsula Family Practice and the Saint Vincent Family Medicine Center.

A dose of Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the adult dose. The second dose is given 21 days or more after their first shot.

AHN is also scheduling two public first-dose clinics starting next Saturday:

Kids 5-11 will be scheduled by appointment only.

