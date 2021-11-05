AHN kicks off first vaccine clinic for kids 5-11

Families now have several more locations to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

AHN Saint Vincent kicked off its first vaccine clinic Friday for its established patients aged 5-11.

Brian Wilk was live from one of those clinics with more.

The third floor of the Saint Vincent Family Medicine Center is one of five locations for children to get vaccinated.

Starting Friday, Nov. 5th, parents of established pediatric patients can set up appointments for their children.

The hospital will also soon host public first-dose clinics for kids to get vaccinated.

Children can be scheduled by appointment only.

