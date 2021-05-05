AHN Saint Vincent expands access to Covid-19 vaccine with clinic at McDowell High School

AHN Saint Vincent will be continuing its mission to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine this week in partnership with the Millcreek Township School District.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at McDowell High School. Students ages 16 and older who have parent or legal guardian consent, as well as family members and Millcreek School District employees will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

These individuals can sign up for the vaccine through a special link on the school district website.

This clinic will be held on Friday May 7th at the McDowell High School gymnasium at 3580 West 38th Street.

