AHN Saint Vincent holds Covid-19 vaccine clinic at North East Community at First Presbyterian Church

Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent will continue to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine today.

There will be a rural clinic at the First Presbyterian Church in North East until 6 p.m. tonight.

Anyone over the age of 16 is invited and there are plenty of vaccines available so no appointment is necessary, just walk right in.

Those who attend this clinic under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

This clinic is located at First Presbyterian Church at 25 W. Main Street, North, Assembly Room Entrance.