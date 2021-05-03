AHN Saint Vincent holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic in North East

Facing the front of some hesitancy from people getting the COVID-19, AHN Saint Vincent held a clinic today that would help by bringing the vaccine closer to patients and others.

Some of the people who went to the clinic at First Presbyterian Church in North East were able to walk to the clinic from their home. Avoiding a long commute made it easier for people to get the vaccine.

AHN Saint Vincent Hospital held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 16 and up at the First Presbyterian Church off of West 25th in North East.

People could pre-schedule for this clinic or walk-in to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

One person who received the first Pfizer dose said that she was always confident about getting the vaccine.

“I decided to get it because I work at Wal-Mart. Honestly I’ve survived this long and I may as well have a promise that I’m going to survive through it,” said Amanda Jeperson, North East Resident.

Not everyone is as confident about the vaccine however. According to the President of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital he said that they are still dealing with a lot of hesitancy.

“I’ve talked to a number of people coming through who tell me that they were delaying. They weren’t so sure this made it easier for them. So therefore they took advantage of the opportunity,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

Stephen Henderson, the Director of Pharmacy at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital said that 100 people were scheduled to get their vaccine, and this is a significant number for the North East community.

“Part of our strategy is to take the vaccine out to these rural communities where folks maybe have not had a chance to book an appointment for a location that is close to them and really bringing the vaccine to them,” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacy at AHN Saint Vincent.

The goal is to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible in different innovative ways.

“Friday we started using our mobile medical unit to go out to employers and actually vaccinate on site at employers. We did that one at Four Front Solutions. We actually have a couple of additional clinics on-site at employers in the coming weeks,” said Henderson.

Hopefully returning to some kind of normalcy soon, Jeppson said that people should get the vaccine.

“You all want this pandemic to end don’t you? Some of us don’t want to wear masks anymore,” said Jepperson.

The second Pfizer dose for people at the clinic will be on May 24th at the same time and location.

According to Henderson, AHN Saint Vincent Hospital is actively looking at how they can utilize the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the vaccination effort.