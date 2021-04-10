AHN Saint Vincent holds vaccination clinic in Union City

People in one local city didn’t have to travel far to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. AHN Saint Vincent brought the first does of the Pfizer vaccine to them.

AHN Saint Vincent set up a vaccination clinic at the Union City First Methodist Church this morning for folks in Phase 1A and 1B.

200 people were expected to get scheduled for their vaccine.

Hospital officials call this part of their “rural initiative,” making it easier for people to get their shots.

“It has shown that about 20 percent of this community doesn’t have good access to transportation, so by bringing the vaccine to the community it can certainly help address that need,” said Chris Clark, president, AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

The next vaccination clinic will be April 14th at Saint Vincent Hospital.