AHN Saint Vincent Hospital prepares for the impending rollout of the Pfizer vaccine for kids

CDC advisors recommended Pfizer’s low dose of COVID vaccine for kids.

Some hospitals such as AHN Saint Vincent are preparing for that rollout once the final approval is given by the CDC’s director, which is expected.

St. Vincent participated in the vaccine trials for kids and now they’ve received at least 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

This is what 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids looks like.

Delivered on Tuesday, November 2nd, AHN Saint Vincent is waiting for the thumbs up from the CDC.

There are two different color caps for the vaccine. One of the caps is purple for kids ages 12 and older, and the other is orange for kids ages 5 to 11.

Here is how they work differently from the adult vaccine.

“So less than five years old uses this new formulation the 10 microgram dose which is 0.2 ML injection 12-years-old and above, use that other purple formulation which is 0.3 on all dose 30 micrograms dose,” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacist at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

Henderson said that these doses were prepared and diluted differently so providers can tell the difference with the color codings.

“The shortage requirements between the two different formulas. The 12 and up purple formulation can be stored in temperatures for four weeks. The orange formulation of 5 to 11 years olds formulation can be stored and refrigerated temperatures for ten weeks,” said Henderson.

This may be another step to fight against COVID-19 among kids.

“I feel it’s an exciting time that we can get our precious children vaccinated and protect them,” said Susan Moore, M.D., AHN Health and Wellness Pavilion.

Some area school districts like North East may have a plan if the vaccine is approved.

“We’re working with LECOM to host a community clinic for ages five and up. The date has not been set yet but we are in the works to provide a community clinic,” said Kiersten Lawrence, School Nurse at North East School District.

Meanwhile, officials from AHN are saying that the Pfizer is 90% effective.

St. Vincent will also receive 800 doses in the coming weeks.

They plan to send the vaccine to area pediatric practices, but that’s once the final approval is given by the CDC director.

