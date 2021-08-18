AHN Saint Vincent not waiting on COVID-19 booster shots for compromised patients

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Doctors at Saint Vincent’s Allegheny Health Network have decided not to wait on booster shots for the compromised patients.

Saint Vincent President Dr. Chris Clark said providing access to booster shots is a responsible decision for patients fighting cancer, who have recently gone through a transplant, or who face heavy treatments of steroids.

AHN Doctors will not give booster shots within 72 hours either before of after other treatments.

“We have a program in place. We’re starting with our cancer patients at AHN Saint Vincent and as of today we’ll be actively providing that booster shot to those patients,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

