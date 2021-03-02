AHN Saint Vincent partners with Booker T. Washington Center to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Efforts are being made to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible for people in under-served communities here in Erie.

This means that hundreds of people will soon be getting their first dose of the vaccine.

AHN Saint Vincent and community centers have been working on making the vaccine more accessible to people in the community where COVID hit the hardest.

AHN Saint Vincent Hospital has partnered with community centers to provide a clinic at the Booker T. Washington Center that will serve over 600 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday.

“There is an issue out there that we need to address related to education and building trust and confidence in the vaccine. That’s what events like this do,” said Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

This new effort will narrow the focus on people in 1A who utilize those community centers and live in neighboring areas.

“Those that live in the disparity neighborhoods of 16504 and 16503 that’s where there has been significant impact of the virus and influx,” said James Sherrod, Executive Director of Martin Luther King Center.

The reason for this is because of how much those areas have been affected by the virus.

“The percentage of positive cases in those areas with minorities is at 38% today as you look at the statistics today. Only seven percent of the population with minorities are affected because they are washing their hands, social distancing, and wearing their masks,” said Sherrod.

The idea for this clinic is to make the vaccine more accessible to people and in doing so means bringing the healthcare workers and vaccine to the community.

“We realize we could be more successful at getting people vaccinated if we bring the vaccine closer to where people live,” said Clark.

The vaccine will be administered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

People from this list will go on and get their second dose at the next scheduled clinic.

If you fall under this category, call your local community centers to get scheduled for the upcoming clinic.