AHN Saint Vincent to hold mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Erie’s inner-city, marginalized community

In collaboration with the local neighborhood centers and faith community, AHN Saint Vincent will hold a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Erie’s inner-city, marginalized community.

More than 600 will be vaccinated during this event.

The event is by appointment only and slots are being scheduled by the neighborhood centers, including Booker T. Washington Center, Martin Luther King Center and Quality of Life.

Those interested in a vaccine can schedule it by calling the neighborhood centers directly. Please contact the neighborhood centers and not AHN Saint Vincent.