AHN St. Vincent holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Erie Insurance Arena

Allegheny Health Network St. Vincent Hospital held the regions largest vaccination clinic since the 1950’s.

Here is more on the vaccination event that took place at Erie Insurance Arena.

Over 2,000 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through AHN St. Vincent Hospital today.

The hospital has partnered with community leaders and the health department to make this clinic possible.

Allegheny Health Network St. Vincent Hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Erie Insurance Arena today for those high risk seniors that pre-registered.

“I don’t have internet and I was looking for it. I had cancer last year and they called me and asked if I wanted to get vaccinated and I said yeah,” said Kathy Fuller, Erie Resident.

This clinic was not offering walk-ins, but specifically sought people who needed it most.

“Patients that we identified either through our chart or through their physicians for being older than 65 or having significant health conditions,” said Daniel Muccio, Chief Medical Officer at AHN St. Vincent.

Especially those in the minority groups.

“Fifteen percent of patients are from the minority or marginalized community. We opened slots up for those patients and community leaders and bringing them to us,” said Muccio.

2500 people are expected to get their first dose of the vaccine today. After today’s event, AHN St. Vincent Hospital will have given 17,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine since the pandemic began.

“We continue to have the vaccine clinic back at the hospital. We want to consider other events like this as well based on how the supplies allow,” said Chris Clark, President of AHN St. Vincent Hospital.

“Such a sufficient method here going through the process getting their first shot waiting fifteen minutes for no ill reactions and then leave. It is great to see,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

“Relax, do what you are supposed to do, wear your mask, stay six feet apart, your turn is coming this is very important,” said Patty Casella, Erie Resident.

The second clinic for those to get their second dose from today will be on March 13th.

If you are eligible for the vaccine and want to be scheduled through AHN St. Vincent Hospital, click here.