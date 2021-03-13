AHN St. Vincent Hospital holds second vaccination clinic at Erie Insurance Arena

AHN St. Vincent Hospital held their second vaccination clinic today at the Erie Insurance Arena.

This clinic is for those who were pre-scheduled three weeks ago at the first clinic to now get their second dose.

Today there were over 2,200 people getting their second Pfizer dose.

After today’s clinic, AHN St. Vincent Hospital will surpass over 25,000 doses that have been given since the pandemic began.

“Coming back to us getting their second dose achieving full vaccination everyone is so excited about this and obviously ready to move on past this pandemic,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN St. Vincent Hospital.

AHN St. Vincent Hospital hopes to continue to have big vaccination clinics.