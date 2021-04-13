All Pennsylvanians 16 & older now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination phase in Pennsylvania will make a big move, ahead of schedule.
Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced that effective today, Tuesday, April 13, all Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
📢 ALL PENNSYLVANIANS age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine! 📍 Find a COVID-19 vaccination provider and make an appointment: https://www.pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday, April 13, 2021
The governor stated we need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased.
The governor says this further-accelerated plan will move Pennsylvanians much closer to the goal of vaccinating as quickly and equitably as possible.