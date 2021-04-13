All Pennsylvanians 16 & older now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The COVID-19 vaccination phase in Pennsylvania will make a big move, ahead of schedule.

Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced that effective today, Tuesday, April 13, all Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

📢 ALL PENNSYLVANIANS age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine! 📍 Find a COVID-19 vaccination provider and make an appointment: https://www.pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/ Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The governor stated we need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased.

The governor says this further-accelerated plan will move Pennsylvanians much closer to the goal of vaccinating as quickly and equitably as possible.