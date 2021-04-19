All US adults should be eligible for vaccines Monday, according to Biden’s deadline

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — All adults in the U.S. should be eligible for coronavirus vaccines starting Monday after President Joe Biden announced a deadline for states to expand eligibility.

Earlier this month, Biden said his administration’s new goal was for every adult in the U.S. to be eligible by April 19, shaving about two weeks off his original May 1 deadline.

“No more, confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions,” Biden said.

More than 190 million doses have been put into people’s arms since Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by April 30 — his 100th day in office.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, indicated Sunday that the government will likely move to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday,” he said. “I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.”

The J&J vaccine was thrown into limbo after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said last week that they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million U.S. inoculations with the J&J vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel is set to meet on April 23 to discuss the next steps for the vaccine.