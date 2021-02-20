Allegheny Health Network provides update for online scheduling concerning COVID-19 vaccine

Allegheny Health Network is now conducting their online scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine with new and more open criteria that fits in line with state guidelines.

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is far exceeding the available supply. AHN is working hard to deliver vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible.

AHN aims to provide more frequent updates about their current supply of vaccines and patient eligibility.

At this time, AHN is vaccinating anyone who falls into the 1A group as outlined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

When new vaccine appointments are made available at AHN Facilities, you will be able to find and schedule them within AHN MyChart, through their telephone scheduling system or on their website at www.ahn.org/coronavirus.

AHN is currently processing their latest shipment of vaccines and expects to release several thousand appointments on our website this weekend, February 20th – 21st. They will not be announcing the specific days or times when appointments are being released, so please keep checking their website for the most up-to-date information.

AHN is committed to reaching out to our highest risk patients and most vulnerable populations.

Patients in those groups will receive a phone call from our scheduling team when appointments are available to them, but they are also welcome to schedule through AHN MyChart, the AHN telephone system or online at www.ahn.org/coronavirus.