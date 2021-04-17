Allegheny Health Network teams up with Martin Luther King Center and Urban Erie to reach more individuals struggling to find a way to get vaccinated

Earlier today another vaccine clinic was open to the public which focused on urban communities.

The Allegheny Health Network teamed up with the Martin Luther King Center and Urban Erie to reach more individuals who were struggling to find a way to get vaccinated.

They also reached out to the international communities so a high population of refugee and immigrants came in to get vaccinated.

The manager of the community affairs for Allegheny Health said that it is important to break down barriers for those communities to get them access to the vaccine.

“Just getting the vaccine. The thought of getting the vaccine sometimes is overwhelming for people and there’s hesitancy around there. So if we can take one barrier way of making it a little bit easier for them to schedule, then I think that we’re really helping the process and that’s one thing that we’re able to do for the community and we’re willing and excited to be able to do that for them,” said Nina Ferraro, Manager of Community Affairs at AHN.

Today’s vaccine was the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine.