Appointments available for Friday’s mass vaccine clinic at the Erie Insurance Arena

AHN Saint Vincent has announced there are available spots at Friday’s vaccine clinic for those eligible under Phase 1A.

Open self-scheduling is now available on AHN.org or by calling 814-CONNECT.

The clinic will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena. It is open only to those who have been scheduled to receive the vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Free parking in the parking ramp adjacent to the arena is being provided by Erie Insurance. The Red Cross is also donating meals for healthcare workers volunteering at the clinic.

The hospital says it expects to continue to receiving additional supply of vaccines each week and will be ramping up its onsite clinic at the hospital in the McGarvey Learning Center to administer them.