Assisted living staff react to potential vaccine mandate

The Director of the Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association says between 35 to 70 percent of staff members statewide are receiving the vaccine.

While some continue to opt-out, others see getting the vaccine for themselves as protection for their residents.

“Being on the frontline of health care right now and working with a very susceptible population of people, we have to put sometimes our hesitation or apprehension or fear…we just have to list the pros and cons, and what outweighs the benefits,” said Maureen Rizzo, Director of Development, Brevillier Village.