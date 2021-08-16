August recording most monthly COVID-19 cases in Erie County since May

After recording 253 new cases last week (since Aug. 9), Erie County’s COVID-19 rate of transmission remains “substantial,” according to County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health.

A total of 443 cases have been reported so far for the month of August as of Sunday night, Aug. 15th. That is the most amount of monthly cases since total of 911 were reported in May.

Information on positive cases and other data such as cumulative cases, total deaths since March 2020 and reports on vaccination data can be found HERE. Data on transmission rates can be found HERE.

Get vaccinated

All unvaccinated residents are encouraged to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines were developed by experts and are safe. Free vaccines are available for residents of Erie County ages 12 years and older. Finding vaccines in nearby locations can be done by:

texting your ZIP Code to 438829

visiting vaccines.gov

calling 1-800-232-0233

A free mobile vaccination clinic organized by the Erie County Department of Health is available to the residents of Erie County. No insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome. Schedule this week:

Wednesday, Aug. 18: 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake Erie Community Park, Lake City

Saturday, Aug. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion



For schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

Get tested

Unvaccinated community members are reminded to get tested for COVID-19 if they are exposed to anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or if they experience symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed. No insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome at free testing clinics organized by the Erie County Department of Health. Schedule this week:

Thursday, Aug. 19: 4 to 8 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie



For schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

