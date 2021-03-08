Booker T. Washington Center announces immediate availability for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Booker T. Washington Center has announced there is an immediate availability for COVID-19 vaccinations for this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Due to a miscounting of reservations, they said that they have about 300 doses per day available for anyone 65 or older, or anyone 18 or older with a pre-existing condition.

To schedule a vaccination, you can call the state at 1-800-753-8827 or the Booker T. Washington Center at 814-453-5744 extension 266.

Those calls must be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.