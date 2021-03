The Booker T. Washington Center has announced there is immediate availability for COVID-19 vaccinations for today, Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to a miscounting of reservations, they say they have about 300 doses per day available for anyone eligible in Phase 1A— those 65 or older, or anyone 18 and older with a pre-existing condition.

To schedule a vaccination, call the state at 1-800-753-8827, or the Booker T. Washington Center at 814-453-5744 (ext. 266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.