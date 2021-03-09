Booker T. Washington Center wraps up day one of vaccine clinic

There is more proof tonight that the effort to bring the COVID vaccine directly to at-risk neighborhoods is paying off.

We went live from the Booker T. Washington Center where they are wrapping up the first day of the vaccine clinic.

Many people said that the process was smooth and simple and they are very relieved to have the first dose.

Starting at 8 a.m. on March 9th, members of the community who qualify for phase 1A were ready for their vaccine appointments at the Booker T. Washington Center.

The Associate Director, Shantel Hillard, said that the clinic will run through Thursday March 11th. Hillard said that this is one of the many ways the center has worked to protect the community.

“To make sure that we try to provide opportunities for people until we can continue to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Shantel Hillard, Associate Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.

The Booker T. Washington Center is teaming up with Walmart Health and Wellness to administer roughly 380 Pfizer vaccines each day over this three day period.

Walmart pharmacists administered four vaccines every five minutes.

“It’s really great that the Walmart pharmacists are able to support the community at the Booker T. Washington Center,” said Erica Streyle, Market Health and Wellness Director at Walmart.

Some members of the community said that the process at the Booker T. Washington Center was smooth and simple and they feel relieved.

“They have a system. They know exactly what they’re doing and if you have a question they’re there to help you through the paperwork and like I said real easy and fast. I’m relieved. I’m relieved,” said Marylin Veach, Receiving the COVID Vaccine.

Scott Smith said that he was struggling to receiving a vaccine until he called the state number.

“It was really quick after I signed up with them and the people here were very informative and very professional. It makes you feel a lot better. Maybe we can get back to normal activities again,” said Scott Smith, Receiving the COVID Vaccine.

For more information for how to receive a vaccine from the Booker T. Washington Center, call 1-814-453-5744 extension 266 or call the State at 1-800-753-8827.