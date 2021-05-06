Cambridge Springs Pharmacy now offering COVID-19 vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccination effort continues to spread far and wide across the region.

The Cambridge Springs Pharmacy now has Moderna shots available through walk-ins and appointments.

Pharmacist Chris Shearer says many of his elderly customers may not want to travel to Erie for larger clinic sites.

Shearer says many of his regular customers trust the pharmacy and he wants to ensure that those who want the vaccine have access to it.

“People that don’t drive or even people that don’t have a computer or an email, because you need one of those to sign up online, but we can still help those people out. We can sign them up for an email here and we can take them as a walk-in appointment if we have too,” said Chris Shearer, Pharmacist, Cambridge Springs Pharmacy.