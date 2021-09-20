Caregivers and daycare directors speak out after Pfizer announces COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages five to eleven

Pfizer said that their vaccine is safe for children ages five to eleven.

Now the company will ask the FDA for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

In its trials, Pfizer gave more than 2,200 children one third of the dose given to adults and found that it produced minimal side effects similar to adults and older children.

This comes as hospitals are seeing a record number of pediatric admissions and the country’s daily death average has now surged to nearly 1,450.

Children between the ages of five and eleven could be the next group approved for a COVID shot.

This comes after Pfizer and Biotech companies released a study saying the two dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and showed a robust antibody response in children of those ages.

We spoke to some caregivers and daycare directors to get their reactions to the possible approval of the vaccine for that particular age group.

Some are excited about the news and others are saying it should be up to parents to decide if their child should get the vaccine.

It seems to be the new norm of having kids with a mask while socializing with their friends in the same space.

But children ages five to eleven may soon have a ticket to be maskless if the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

This comes after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children.

Some caregivers such as Linda Philips who is a grandmother of three and operates her own daycare of kids from nine months to ten years, is excited about the next steps.

Philips said that it’s been difficult to make sure no one gets the virus.

“Well it’s been difficult to say the least. My husband has cancer and with bringing all of these children in here, it’s kind of a risk, but my parents are wonderful and they cooperate with me one hundred percent,” said Linda Philips, Owner of Philips Family Day Care.

Philips said that if the FDA approves it, she won’t mandate her students to get vaccinated, but she would encourage it.

Others say that they think the children are too young to understand the circumstances of getting the vaccine.

“The children can get scared by doing so many things all of the time. First mask then putting some injections,” said Santosh Kang, Owner of Playway Loving Child Care Center.

Kang cares for 58 children at the daycare and she’s saying that there are no cases, but she is concerned about the kid’s state of mind.

“We don’t want any policy of the government or any policy of anybody should injure the mental state of little children like what are they doing to us,” said Kang.

Other people are staying positive.

“Well I’m excited that hopefully we can get this COVID under control. It’s very scary now that the younger children are getting it as well and the numbers are increasing daily. So it just makes me very, very happy that we’re moving forward,” said Phillips.

We reached out to some area school districts. It is not clear what the policy would look like if the FDA approved the vaccine for children.

