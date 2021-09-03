CDC and Dept. of Health recommend staying home for Labor Day

The CDC is asking unvaccinated people not to travel this Labor Day weekend due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Charlotte Berringer with the Erie County Health Department says the delta variant spreads very easily and has a much higher viral load, so she said she would not be surprised if there was another COVID surge.

“If you are going to be out and about, use the mask,” said Berringer. “The mask will protect you, [and] the mask will protect other people.”

She says keep your distance if you can.

“If you are traveling and you go into a restaurant or something, keep distance as much as you can. Follow the standard safety things that we have been saying all through this pandemic. But, in reality, the best bet is to stay put.”

Jim Garrity of AAA echoes this advice.

“Ultimately, travel is a very personal decision,” said Garrity. “It’s something you have to make between you, your family, your doctor and your boss. There are a lot of factors that have to come in, and the delta variant is one of those factors.”

Larry and Marty Oksin are heading to Buffalo from Florida to see family. Both are vaccinated but say its good to be careful.

“You do what you can,” added Larry. “We got vaccinated early… I figured it’s not going to get better for awhile, I don’t think.”

“I am actually scared to see my grandkids, but I got to see them,” said Marty. “I got to see my son and my daughter and everybody else.”

The CDC said car travel, gas stops, food and bathroom breaks can put you in close contact with other people and frequently-touched surfaces.

Officials also recommend if you are traveling but not vaccinated, you should get tested before and after travel and self-quarantine for a week.

