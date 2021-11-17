Commonwealth Court orders end to school mask mandate

A Pennsylvania judge orders the school mask mandate imposed by Governor Tom Wolf to be lifted by December 4th instead of January 17th.

That ruling was handed down by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon.

Currently, masks are required inside K-12 schools and child care facilities.

In a 4-1 ruling last week, the Commonwealth Court agreed with those opposing the mandate, saying that state law did not explicitly allow the Acting Health Secretary to order a mask mandate to contain a disease.

The issues is expected to go before the state Supreme Court on December 8th. As for now, students are still expected to wear masks in school.

