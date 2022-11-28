Concern is growing over infectious diseases as the holidays approach, not just with COVID, but with flu and RSV cases as well.

Doctors are ensuring family members are watching for signs of illness in the young and elderly.

They also added not to be afraid to separate any family members showing signs of illness, which is especially true for older family members who may put seeing the grandkids ahead of common sense over the holidays.

“The biggest way you can keep grandma and grandpa healthy is if the kids are sick, keep them away from grandpa and grandma until they get better. That way you don’t even have to know what infection they have because any of them could be dangerous to older folks,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, infectious disease expert.

Dr. Nadworny added that COVID is still a top concern but that could be passed by the flu as the season wears on.