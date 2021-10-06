Coronavirus: 113 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County; 2 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 113 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 26,436, with 514 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Sullivan County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Tested

The clinic scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 is cancelled

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

