Coronavirus: 133 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 24,751, with 507 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested for COVID-19:

Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie

Monday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

