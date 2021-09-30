Coronavirus: 169 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 169 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 25,588, with 511 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested for COVID-19:

Thursday, Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

Monday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Thursday, Oct. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.

