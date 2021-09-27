Coronavirus: 173 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County over the weekend; 1 new death

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 1 new death.

Cases reported from the weekend:



11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26 — 62 new cases

11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25 — 107 new cases

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 25,229, with 508 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested for COVID-19:

Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

For schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.

