Coronavirus: 269 new cases reported in Erie County; health officials urge those eligible to get vaccinated

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 2, bringing the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 36,544, with 593 total deaths.

According to the health department, all eligible Erie County residents 18 and older are encouraged to get a booster shot as recommended by the CDC. All eligible children 5 to 11 are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you have concerns, doubts or questions about vaccination, approach a healthcare provider for information,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of ECDH. “As we all move indoors for the colder weather and with the year-end holidays coming, it is likely that infections may increase. The Erie County Department of Health’s aim is to prevent injury, illness, disease and premature death in the community. We ask the Erie County community to support these goals. Keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy and safe from this vaccine-preventable disease is a continuing effort.”

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

Get Vaccinated

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Tested

Monday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard

at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard Thursday, Dec. 9, 4 to 7 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Masking order

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19.

