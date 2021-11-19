Coronavirus: 324 new COVID cases reported in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 324 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Nov. 18.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 33,600, with 573 total deaths. Since March 2020, the total number of reinfections now 281.

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has COVID-19.

Free COVID vaccinations are available for Erie County residents 5 and older.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested for COVID-19:

Monday, Nov 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion Wednesday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Presque Isle Down and Casino, 8199 Perry Highway, Erie

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

