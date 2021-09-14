Coronavirus: 3,732 new cases of COVID-19, 83 new deaths reported statewide; 67.2% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,732 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,354,451.

The department is also reporting 83 new deaths, for a statewide total of 28,651 deaths.

There are 2,239 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 – Sept. 9 stood at 9.1%.

A comparison of cases among school-aged children between 5-18 for the first week in September 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is nearly 10 times greater the same timeframe in 2020.

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, 2020, there were a total of 574 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, 2021, when there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 13, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 13, 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,461,424 total vaccine doses, including 57,183 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

6,073,683 people are fully vaccinated; with 19,293 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

According to the CDC, anyone in areas of substantial to high transmission rates of COVID-19 is urged to wear masks indoors. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates, according to the CDC’s data tracker.

There are 210,716 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 75,170 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,055 cases among employees, for a total of 91,225.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,030 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 30,552 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,272,973 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists