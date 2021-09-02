Coronavirus: 84 new cases, 1 new death reported in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19, and one new death in the county.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 22,790, with 487 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Erie County residents are encouraged to wear masks while the county is in a substantial or high rate of transmission.

According to the CDC, Erie County is listed as having a high rate of transmission. There are only two counties in the state that are listed as substantial at this time.

A statewide masking order is in place for everyone indoors at K-12 public schools, including brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers (CTCs), and intermediate units (IUs).

The order also applies to early learning programs and child care providers for children ages 2 and older, as recommended by the CDC.

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Find a Mobile Vaccination Clinic near you:

Saturday, Sept. 11, 1 to 3 p.m. at Waterford Community Fair, 13012 Route 19 S, Waterford

at Waterford Community Fair, 13012 Route 19 S, Waterford Monday, Sept. 13, 3 to 5 p.m. at Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Little Italy Farmers Market, 331 West 18th St., Erie

at Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Little Italy Farmers Market, 331 West 18th St., Erie Wednesday, Sept. 15, 9 to 11 a.m. at Bethany Outreach Center, 254 East 10th St., Erie

at Bethany Outreach Center, 254 East 10th St., Erie Friday, Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m. at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry Square Park, State St., Erie

at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry Square Park, State St., Erie Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 to 3 p.m. at Albion Area Fair, 35 East State St., Albion

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.

