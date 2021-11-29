Coronavirus: 918 new COVID cases reported in Erie County during holiday weekend

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 918 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 35,643, with 587 total deaths.

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has COVID-19.

Free COVID vaccinations are available for Erie County residents 5 and older.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get tested for COVID-19:

Thursday, Dec. 2, 5 to 7 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

