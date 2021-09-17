Coronavirus: 93 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 24,091, with 503 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics (no insurance needed, walk-ups welcome):

Friday, Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m. at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry Square Park, State St., Erie

at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry Square Park, State St., Erie Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 to 3 p.m. at Albion Area Fair, Albion Boro Park, Albion

For the schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-

vaccine. To request a mobile vaccination clinic for your event or location, email

covidresponse@eriecountypa.gov.

Get tested for COVID-19:

Monday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St., North East

at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St., North East Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie

at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie Monday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

