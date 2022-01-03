Coronavirus: Cases during holiday week average 339, health department reports

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 339 COVID-19 cases during the holiday week (Dec. 27 – Jan. 2).

The health department also reported 10 new deaths over the holiday week, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 669. Among the 10 deaths, 5 people were vaccinated.

During the holiday week, 1,451 people in Erie County received the vaccine. This brings the total number of people vaccinated in Erie County to 172,944.

Number of Persons Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 23,596 9.3% 8.7% Fully vaccinated 149,348 58.6% 55.4% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Free vaccines are available for Erie County residents 5 and older. For list of local vaccination

sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Call ahead to confirm schedules.

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Forest County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

Staying home and informing close contacts

To prevent the spread of infection to others, community members are encouraged to stay home while waiting for test results. Those whose test results are positive, even if they do not have symptoms, should:

stay home

stay apart from others in their homes and, if possible, use a separate bathroom

inform their close contacts to stay home and get tested

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Wearing masks to prevent spread

Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious

respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no

change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and

exercising.