Coronavirus: Cases during holiday week average 339, health department reports

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 339 COVID-19 cases during the holiday week (Dec. 27 – Jan. 2).
The health department also reported 10 new deaths over the holiday week, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 669. Among the 10 deaths, 5 people were vaccinated.
During the holiday week, 1,451 people in Erie County received the vaccine. This brings the total number of people vaccinated in Erie County to 172,944.
|Number of Persons
|Of eligible population
|Of total population
|Partially vaccinated
|23,596
|9.3%
|8.7%
|Fully vaccinated
|149,348
|58.6%
|55.4%
Find vaccines near you
- text ZIP Code to 438829
- visit vaccines.gov
- call 1-800-232-0233
Free vaccines are available for Erie County residents 5 and older. For list of local vaccination
sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Call ahead to confirm schedules.
Masking
The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Forest County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.
Staying home and informing close contacts
To prevent the spread of infection to others, community members are encouraged to stay home while waiting for test results. Those whose test results are positive, even if they do not have symptoms, should:
- stay home
- stay apart from others in their homes and, if possible, use a separate bathroom
- inform their close contacts to stay home and get tested
Wearing masks to prevent spread
Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious
respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no
change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and
exercising.