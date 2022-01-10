Coronavirus: Daily average of 609 cases reported in Erie County Jan. 3-9; 16 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 609 COVID-19 cases from a total of 4,266 cases, and 16 new deaths for the week of Jan. 3-9.

Among the 16 reported deaths, 11 were unvaccinated. There are now 685 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020. (Dates of deaths from Dec. 10 to 29 increased the total deaths to 685.)

During the week of Jan. 3-9, 1,735 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 174,679:

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 24,245 9.5% 9.0% Fully vaccinated 150,434 59.1% 55.8% Courtesy: Erie County Department of Health

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Mobile vaccination clinic:

Jan. 19, Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Village Fire Department, 14408 N. Main St., Waterford. Drive-thru clinic. Registration and waiting is outdoors inside vehicles. Call 814-451-6700 for details.

Free vaccines are available for Erie County residents 5 and older. For list of local vaccination

sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Call ahead to confirm schedules.

Get Tested

Rapid antigen testing is offered at free mobile testing clinics organized by the Erie County Department of Health at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie. Call 814-451-7600 for details. J an. 12, Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18, Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Things to know: Testing and waiting line will be indoors. Venue can provide adequate ventilation and social distancing is implemented, including in the waiting line. No insurance is needed. Testing for ages 2 years and older. Test results will be relayed via phone starting in 3 to 4 hours. An email result will be sent starting the next working day. Thank you for understanding that this process may take longer depending on number of persons tested at each clinic. The Information Sheet and Consent Form can be downloaded from eriecountypa.gov/wpcontent/uploads/2021/12/COVID-Testing-Info-Sheet-and-Consent-Form.pdf, printed and filled out in advance before going to the clinic.



Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.