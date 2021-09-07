Coronavirus: Erie County reports 259 new cases of COVID-19, one new death over Labor Day weekend

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Over Labor Day weekend:

11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5 — 69 new cases

11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4 — 54 new cases

11:59 p.m. on Sept. 3 — 81 new cases

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 23,142 with 488 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Get tested for COVID-19:

Tuesdays at BTW Center & UPMC

Wednesdays at Quality of Life Learning Center & LECOM

Thursdays at MLK Center & Allegheny Health Network/Highmark

According to the CDC, Erie County is listed as having a high rate of transmission with a 7.98% positivity rate.

58.5% of the county is fully vaccinated, with 39 new hospital admissions, as reported by the CDC for the week of Aug. 28 – Sept. 3.

The CDC recommends everyone in counties with substantial to high transmission rates wear masks indoors.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and exercising.

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics (no insurance needed, walk-ups welcome):

Saturday, Sept. 11, 1 to 3 p.m. at Waterford Community Fair, 13012 Route 19 S, Waterford

Monday, Sept. 13, 3 to 5 p.m. at Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Little Italy Farmers

Market, 331 West 18th St., Erie

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 9 to 11 a.m. at Bethany Outreach Center, 254 East 10th St., Erie

Friday, Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m. at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry

Square Park, State St., Erie

Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 to 3 p.m. at Albion Area Fair, 35 East State St., Albion

