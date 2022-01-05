Coronavirus: Erie County reports 521 new cases, 11 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 521 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths as of Jan. 4, 2022.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 43,747 total cases, and 680 total deaths.

Free vaccines are available for Erie County residents 5 and older. For list of local vaccination

sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Call ahead to confirm schedules.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.

Get Tested

PCR Testing:

Tuesdays , 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Booker T. Washington Center, 1720 Holland St., Erie, 814-453-5744, ext. 235

Rapid Testing:

Jan. 6, Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. at Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie. Call 814-451-6700 for

Jan. 10, Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Erie County Department of Public Safety, 2880 Flower Rd., Erie. Call 814-451-6700 for details or questions. Do NOT contact the Department of Public Safety for questions about this clinic.

Rapid testing results are available in 15 minutes at free mobile testing clinics organized by the Erie County Department of Health. No insurance is needed. The Information Sheet and Consent Form can be downloaded from eriecountypa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/COVID-Testing-Info-Sheet-and-Consent-Form.pdf, printed and filled out in advance before going to the clinic. To follow up results, email zheeter@lecom.edu.

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

Those with positive test results, even if they do not have symptoms, should stay home; stay apart from others in their homes and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; and inform their close contacts to stay home and get tested. For guidance on quarantine and isolation, call the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.